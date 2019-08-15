What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Theatre

West Side Story opens at the Simon Ryan Theatre in the Excel in Tipperary town on Wednesday, August 14 for a four night run. Tickets available on 062 80520.

Dancing

Tea dance in Drombane Hall on Friday, August 16. Music by Peter Burke. From 9pm - 12. All are welcome.

A parish social will take place in Killasmeestia Community Centre on Friday night August 16 with music by Andy Feery. Dancing will be from 9.30pm to 12.30am and supper will be served.

Music

The inaugural Music on the Mountain concert starring Breege Phelan and guitarist Will McLellan takes place in Kilcash Community Centre this Friday, August 16 at 8pm. Tickets cost €15 and can be purchased by telephoning (087) 121 3839 or (086) 845 1833. Advance booking advised as seating is limited.

Texas comes to Ireland on Friday, August 16 in the Arch Bar. Do It Right and Silver Dollars perform songs by Frank Martin Gilligan accompanied by Randy Brooks. A gig not to be missed!

The village of Golden is set to host the internationally renowned Irish ballad group The High Kings in concert on Friday, August 23. Tickets €28 now on sale from Spar Shop Golden, Cashel Post Office and online on www.getticket.ie

Rebel Hearts play Cullen Music Festival on Saturday, August 31. Tickets cost €10. Fully licensed bar and BBQ on the day. Great night guaranteed.

Feile hits Semple Stadium on September 20 and 21 featuring Wendy James, Something Happens and The Stunning.

Poetry

Antrim born poet Cherry Smyth, pictured left, will perform her new poetic piece entitled Famished at the Cloughjordan Community Amphitheatre commencing at 7pm on Saturday August 17. Smyth collaborates with composer Ed Bennett and vocalist Lauren Kinsella for the performance which explores the Irish Famine (1845-1851) and the role of colonialism and the role of women who struggled to feed their children during the Irish Famine.

Festival

The Woodford furnace festival will take place from August 19 to 25. There will be charcoal making, furnace building, smelting and forging taking place throughout the week. There is also a series of events at the Woodford Heritage Centre, all free of charge. Please call (090) 9749309 for details or check out www.furnacefestival.org/ programme.html or facebook Woodford Furnace Festival.

Book launch

Mary Harrington will launch her book A Mother's love...upon angel's wings in Upperchurch Hall on Saturday night August 31 at 8pm. Cost of book €15. €5 from the sale of each book will be donated to Suir Haven. Music and refreshments on the night. All welcome.