What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, August 25, to Pat Costelloe. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm. The admission price of €9 includes tea at 10pm.

Dance Lessons: Social dancing lessons commence in The Premier Ballroom on Tuesday, September 3 at 8.20pm and continue for six weeks. The six weeks course will cost €25.

Music

Clonmel World Music presents Donal Clancy & support at Raheen House Hotel on Friday, August 30. Doors will open at 7pm, and the support act will be on at 7.40 sharp. Tickets available from www.clonmelworldmusic.com Clonmel or from Gerry Lawless, on 086-338 9619.

Experimental dream-pop duo Telephone Explosions play The Source Arts Centre on Friday, September 13 at 8pm. Tickets €15. Box Office 0504 90204.

The village of Golden is set to host the internationally renowned Irish ballad group The High Kings in concert on Friday, August 23. Tickets €28 now on sale from Spar Shop Golden, Cashel Post Office and online on www.getticket.ie

Rebel Hearts play Cullen Music Festival on Saturday, August 31. Tickets cost €10. Fully licensed bar and BBQ on the day. Great night guaranteed.

Feile hits Semple Stadium on September 20 and 21 featuring Wendy James, Something Happens and The Stunning.

Book Launch

Mary Harrington will launch her book A Mother's love...upon angel's wings in Upperchurch Hall on Saturday night August 31 at 8pm. Cost of book €15. €5 from the sale of each book will be donated to Suir Haven. Music and refreshments on the night. All welcome.