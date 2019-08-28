Music night in aid of North Tipp hospice

A music event with singing and dancing, will take place on Sunday, September 15 in Friars Park, Lorrha with donations going to North Tipp Hospice.

If you can sing, play a musical instrument, tell a story or recite a poem and can spare just a little time, please come along. Many have already answered the call and will perform on the day, but there’s plenty of room for more anytime between 2 and 6pm.

If you are free and prepared to give some time of your talents, or for further information please call (087) 931 7812 or (086) 864 7166. It’s for a very good cause.