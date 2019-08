Dine out with Nenagh Players

The Nenagh Players have put their Dinner Theatre season back on the menu for 2019, with one-hour of bite sized comedy theatre sketches while you wine and dine in four great settings.

The fun night out starts on Thursday, September 5, in The Thatch, Ballycommon (067-31426); with the next course on September 6 in Larkins, Garrykennedy (067-23232).

The following week, the Players move to Ashley Park, Ardcroney (067-38223), on September 11, and serve up their last helping of dinner theatre for 2019 in The Peppermill, Kenyon Street, Nenagh (067-34598), on September 12.

A Dinner Theatre menu will be available in each venue with bookings taken by each venue directly to manage numbers.