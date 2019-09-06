South Tipperary Art Group to host landscape course

Adult STAG (South Tipperary Art Group) will host a landscape art course with tutor and award-winning artist Tony Robinson, from Wexford, from 11am to 5pm on this Saturday and Sunday, September 7 and 8 in Clonmel.

Artists can do one or two days, whichever suits. The course is open to non-members.

In the event of bad weather the art room in the Infant school at Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School will be the venue, working from own photos. Contact 086-8096823 as soon as possible to book a place.

Twelve adult members attended the En Plein Air Event of the Twin Trees Festival in Ballinakill, Co. Laois last week and a great time was had by all. Please check out STAG’s Facebook page and the new STAG website also for regular information.

Adult STAG Art will open on Tuesday night, September 17 in the Art Room of the Infant School behind Ss Peter and Paul’s Primary School, Kickham Street, Clonmel.

Places are now available for new members in the adult section from post Leaving Cert upwards. The only criteria required to join Adult STAG Art is to have done art in school or group or to have at least one art course completed.

For more What's On in Tipperary read The Gig Guide