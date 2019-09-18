What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday, September 22, to Noel Briody. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. Admission is €9. N.B. This will be the second last dance sponsored by The Club for Dancing. The final dance organised by The Club for Dancing will be on Sunday, October 6 with music by Dermot and Irene Ring.

Sign of the Times Intergenerational Choir

This September in Tipperary Town we will form an intergenerational choir, consisting of older adults and the transition year students from, St Ailbes, St Annes and the Abbey CBS in Tipperary Town. The choir will have a mix of deaf and hearing people and young and older people rehearsing together. The choir will aim for a community performance in November! In addition to a traditional choir this choir aims to promote Irish Sign Language and the participants will learn basic Irish Sign Language. Our choral director is Marji Maxwell and Elena Sawczenko will support the participants in learning Irish Sign Language. For further information please contact fiona.crotty@ tipperarycoco.ie

Music

Multi award winning musician Sam Rotman comes to The Source, in association with Thurles Baptist Church, on Tuesday, October 1. In addition to his concert, Mr. Rotman will give his Christian testimony. Tickets €15/ 10 concession.

Emma Langford & Friends comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, November 8 at 9pm. Joined on the night by an extraordinary group of musicians from folk, blues and classical backgrounds; this is a unique opportunity to hear brand new songs from the award-winning artist in an intimate setting; before she takes it on the road in 2020. Tickets: €15 / €12.50.

Rob Strong plays The Arch Bar, Thurles on Friday, September 20.

Phase 2 play The Arch Bar, Thurles on Saturday, September 21 from 10pm till late.

Culture Night comes to Tipperary this Friday, September 20. For a full list of events click here.

Feile '19 comes to Semple Stadium this Friday, September 20. Stage times available here.