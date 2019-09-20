Find out about the Butler Castles of Tipperary in Carrick-on-Suir this weekend

A lecture on Butler Castles of Tipperary by archaeologist Conleth Manning takes place in Ormond Castle this Saturday, September 21 at 11.30 am.

Conleth was a senior archaeologist with the National Monuments Service for almost four decades and has directed archaeological excavations at many medieval sites including Roscrea Castle, Damer House and the Rock of Cashel.

He has lectured and published widely mainly on aspects of Irish archaeology. Admission is free but it is essential to book your place as space is limited. You can do so by contacting (051) 640787.