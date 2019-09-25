What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing

The final dance organised by The Club for Dancing will be on Sunday, October 6 with music by Dermot and Irene Ring.

Fundraiser

Upperchurch Hall fundraiser cycle and run challenge: Our cycling club are holding their cycle on Sunday, September 29. Starting time for cycle 10am for both 100km and 50km. The run will go on the Moher-Gortkelly -Ballyboy lookout route will start at 12 noon . Approx 6.5km. All welcome. Refreshments in the hall afterwards. More information from PJ at 54131 or Richard 0876256509.

Famine Pageant

Michael Creagh and his cast of wonderful young actors will stage Michael's latest show in Donaghmore Workhouse on Sunday September 29 at 3pm. It will be entitled Leanai an Ghorta Mhoir or The Children of the Famine. The show will look at the Irish famine through the eyes of the children in particular those who suffered and died during this darkest of times in our history. As well as a cast of wonderful young local actors, music will be provided by Carmel Minogue, Theresa Larkin and Katie Groarke. Admission is free. The show is about 70 minutes long; you may wish to bring along a small cushion for your comfort.

Exhibition

Artist Sean Hillen will give an illustrated talk about the history and evolution of his work over the past 35 years at The Source Arts Centre on Thursday, September 26 from 2pm to 3.30pm. Expect insights in the history of photomontage, the practical aspects of creating works and find out about classic Hillen works such as ‘Irelantis’ and their genesis. All are welcome to this free event.

Music

Multi award winning musician Sam Rotman comes to The Source, in association with Thurles Baptist Church, on Tuesday, October 1. Tickets €15/ 10 concession.

Nenagh Arts Centre is delighted to present The Ronan Collins Show with very special guests Gina and The Champions. Hear all the great showband hits, Eurovision anthems plus songs from Joe Dolan, Dickie Rock and many more of the greats of Irish show business. Two and half magical hours of great music on Saturday October 19 at 8pm. Tickets €30 from Nenagh Arts Centre.

Tipp Mid West Radio will host a full concert featuring the likes of Louise Morrissey, Gerry Guthrie, Dave Lawlor, Ciaran Rosney and Dermot Lyons among others at Cahir House Hotel on Tuesday, October 22 at 8pm. Tickets cost €25 and are available from Noel Fahy Cashel, Tipp Mid West Radio, Danny Ryan's Music Shop and Cahir House Hotel. Raffle on the night.