Recordings of the late Phil O' Sullivan released on CD format

Old cassette tape home recordings of the late Phil O'Sullivan of Castleiney, Templemore, Co. Tipperary can now be heard on CD.

While the CD's are not for sale, a limited number have been printed and are available to interested friends and acquaintances.

Philip O'Sullivan was born in 1913 near Templemore. His musical ability was nurtured from a young age and as well as playing the bagpipes, Philip was an accomplished tin whistle and melodeon player.

However his main interest was the fiddle which he mastered quickly as he had a very good ear for music. Over the years he played many Fleadhanna all over the country.

In the late 1960's Phil, and his accordion playing son Jimmy, went on a concert tour of Glasgow and surrounding areas. He also featured on RTE who came to his home to record him. He made over 40 fiddles of great tone and quality.

He was an outstanding fiddle player with a distinctive artistry based on a great technique and purity of tone. He died in 2000, but his music touched the lives of many and will not be forgotten.

