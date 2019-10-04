New studio benefits Tipperary artists and town of Clonmel

Four local professional artists have taken up a studio residency in a unit in Hughes Mills, Suir Island, Clonmel.

This is an exciting new collaborative one-year pilot project between Clonmel Arts Studios Group, Clonmel Borough District and South Tipperary Arts Centre.

The aim of the pilot project is to provide affordable studio space in buildings that fosters a collaborative environment for professional artists working in different disciplines.

The four artists in the studio are Treasa Doocey, a silversmith and resin jewellery artist; Ian Mannion, who combines abstract and figurative using a variety of media; Kate Somerville, who paints primarily in the rare and beautiful medium of egg tempera; and Brigid Teehan, who works in a variety of media and social contexts.

On a recent visit to the artists in their studio, Garret Ahearn, Mayor of Clonmel Borough District, explained that “while primarily this initiative is a pilot looking at how to address the lack of studio space for visual artists here in Clonmel, it is also about bringing tangible use and vitality back to under-utilised and vacant commercial spaces in the town centre”.

Treasa Doocey, chairperson of the Clonmel Arts Studios Group, and one of the four artists in the studio, said “we are delighted to now be up and running here in our studio which overlooks the beautiful River Suir and we are really looking forward to the year ahead sharing this space”.

As part of the nationwide Culture Night, the Arts Studios Group hosted an open evening at their studio.

