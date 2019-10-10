What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Event

Roscrea Musical Society will be launching their milestone 80th Anniversary Production on Saturday, October 12 in MCs Bar (The Stand) at 8.30pm. There will be finger food and music by Purple. Please come along and support what promises to be a great nights entertainment.

Fashion show

Capparoe Tidy Towns are hosting a fashion show on Friday, October 18 in Ruddy's Bar, Capparoe. Cheese and wine reception. Prize for best dressed lady on the night. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets €20 from Deirdre Mulqueen on 087 2967822 or any committee member. Great night promised.

Music

The Bon Jovi Story plays the Excel Arts Centre, Tipperary town on October 18 with tickets available by phoning 062 80520.

Marc Roberts will sing the songs of John Denver at the Bru Boru Theatre, Cashel on Saturday night, October 19. For John Denver fans everywhere this is an opportunity to hear all the hits that have made the late singer/ songwriter a household name. Songs such as Country Roads, Annie's Song, Leaving on a Jet Plane, Sunshine on my Shoulders and many more will all be performed during the concert. Tickets at only €25 are also available on line now from Brú. Ború at 062-61122 or online at www.bruboru.ie. Don't miss this rare chance to hear the incredible songs and relive the memories of the Late and great John Denver.

The Gráinne Duffy Band will perform live at Brewery Lane Tearoom Sessions, Carrick-on-Suir on Friday, October 11 at 8.15pm.

The County Sessions are delighted to present Ireland's best Americana duo, The Remedy Club, at Moynihans, Clonmel on Friday, October 11. Live the duo are an exciting, captivating proposition with their performances veering from intimate and soulful to full on hoedown mode. Tickets for the show are on sale now via www.clonmel worldmusic.com.

Tipperary Musical Society will hold a fundraising concert on Sunday, October 20 in Great National Ballykisteen Hotel.

‘It Was A Very Good Year’, a musical celebration, will feature pieces by both TMS members and guest performers.

This evening of song, dance and musical performance will begin at 8pm and tickets are on sale now from Joe Whelan’s, Main Street Tipperary Town, and current Tipperary Musical Society members.

Comedy

Des Bishop brings his latest show Take the Points to The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Friday, October 18. Show starts at 8pm and tickets cost €25.

Film

Source Film Club present Neil Jordan's Greta on Wednesday, October 23 at 8pm. Tickets €9/5.