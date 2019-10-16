Win a family pass to Spooky Town at Fota Island

Fota Island Resort once again invites families from across Ireland to visit the neighbouring Spooky Town this Halloween period.

Taking place from October 25 until October 31 the inhabitants of Spooky Town will bring the magic of Halloween full of games and laughter where children will want to play with the monster under the bed.

Spooky Town is not your usual town. Its unusual inhabitants are the magical creatures and ghouls you find in storybooks. However, there have been some strange and spooky tricks being played on the town’s residents, and they cannot figure out what is going on!

They need the help of the children who come to visit to solve the big mystery with the clues they will find along the way. Spooky Town is ideal for children to embrace their Halloween spirit and meet all the fabulous Spookonians. Families will meet weird and wonderful characters along the way.

Fota Island Resort and Spooky Town will see over 18,000 visitors pass through the gates again this year. For locals and visitors traveling from across the country this midterm, Spooky Town is definitely the place to be promising a fantastical fun day out for the whole family, from the tiny baby boos to the Moan & Grown-Ups!

Spooky Town is now LIVE!



Spooky Town is the friendlyicious, kiddylaughy, scary kinda funny place for smallies and other family monsters. Don’t be haunted by regret, visit the spooktacular Halloween event



Guests will journey through the spooktacular town, meeting all the amazing characters along the way with tricks and treats at every turn.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome Spooky Town back to Fota Island Resort this October,” said Director of Marketing, Seamus Leahy, “with lots of amazing characters waiting to meet the thousands of families who visit every year. We’ve some wonderful new additions to this year’s event and Fota will be truly transformed into Cork’s best Spooky Town.”

Spooky Town will open at Fota Island Resort on Friday 25 October and remain open until Thursday, October 31. Tickets are on sale now.

