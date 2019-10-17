What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing

Social Dancing Master Class in Halla na Feile Cashel on Tuesday, October 22 with dancing from 8.30 to 10.45pm and admission is €10.

A tea dance will take place in Drombane Hall on Friday, October 18 from 9 - 12pm. Music by Teddy and Cathal Barry.

Fundraiser

A fundraising Halloween party in aid of Cloughjordan's Community Co-op Cafe will be held in the Middle Country Cafe in Cloughjordan on this Friday October 18 from 6pm to 9pm. All children and adults are welcome in your best fancy dress! Admission is €3 on the door. There will be themed games and prizes for the best dressed. Hot food, cakes and refreshments available for sale on the night and a free spooky goody bag for all children.

Film

Tipperary filmmaker Nicholas Ryan-Purcell will be showing his film 'This is Nicholas- Living with Autism' in the Parish Hall, Step Road, Cloughjordan on this Thursday night October 17 at 8pm. Admission is by small donation. The proceeds of the event will be donated to the Christmas Festival Group who will be erecting the Christmas lights in Cloughjordan this year.

Concert

Tipperary Musical Society will hold a fundraising concert this Sunday, October 20 in Great National Ballykisteen Hotel at 8pm.

Tipp Mid-West Radio are delighted to announce a live concert in Cahir House Hotel on Tuesday, October 22 at 8pm. Tickets are €25 and are available from Tipp Mid-West Radio studios; Danny Ryan’s Music Shop, Tipperary Town & Noel Fahy’s Footwear, Cashel.

Launch

Lily Hackett, Toomevara and formerly from Cloughjordan will be launching her CD in the Tipperary Inn, Toomevara on this Saturday October 19 at 9.30pm. Proceeds from the sale of the CD will be donated to charity.

Drama

Holycross Ballycahill Drama Group will stage Sive by John B. Keane in Holycross Community Centre on November 7, 8 and 10. Show starts at 8.30pm. Tickets available at the door, €12 adults, €10 concession.

Dress rehearsal & matinée done & dusted! What a superb performance today! Well done to all cast & crew, we are very proud of you! Many thanks to the primary schools who came to see our show today! Make sure not to miss out, book your tickets tomorrow on 0872739411@TipperaryLive pic.twitter.com/C8H9NMNnE8 — PresentationThurles (@PresThurles) October 16, 2019

Musical

Cashel Community School present The Addams Family from November 6 to 9, 2019 in the school hall. Show begins at 8pm nightly. Tickets €15 available on 062 61167.

Presentation Thurles presents Suessical the Musical Junior in The Premier Hall. Tickets are available from the school booking office on 087-2739411 for October Thursday 17, Friday 18, and Saturday 19 at 8pm in the Premier Hall Thurles. There is also a matinee performance on Saturday at 3pm.

Ursuline Secondary school are serving up a musical feast this week when they take to the stage with Sister Act. Tickets are on sale at the school office or to reserve seats ring 0504-22147. The show runs on Saturday 19, Sunday 20, Tuesday 22 and Thursday 24 October.

Colaiste Mhuire Co Ed present Little Shop of Horrors at The Dome, Semple Stadium on Tuesday, October 22, Wednesday 23 and Thursday 24 in The Dome. Inquiries for tickets to the school secretary (0504) 21450 for an occasion not to be missed!