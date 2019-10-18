Award winning show Eggsistentialism comes to Thurles

This November Limerick born writer and performer, Joanne Ryan, brings her multi award winning, funny, tender and moving play, Eggsistentialism on a ten venue national tour.

Fresh from critically acclaimed runs in Dublin, London, Edinburgh, Malaysia, Cyprus and an award winning tour in Australia, Eggsistentialism is a comedic piece of new Irish writing; an autobiographical journey charting the madcap odyssey Joanne embarked upon whilst trying to decide whether or not to have a child while looking down the barrel of her final fertile years and through the prism of Ireland’s reproductive health history.

Mixing animation with stand-up, monologue and hilarious recorded interjections from her mother, Eggsistentialism takes a light-hearted but unflinching look at one of life's most compelling dilemmas: should making a life for oneself involve making another?

There is no doubt that Joanne’s subject is becoming increasingly topical with more and more men and women across the world facing the same predicament.

Despite the constant social, cultural and even constitutional pressure on people to procreate, we are waiting longer and longer to start families and increasingly deciding that we don't need or want to have children at all.

The response to the show internationally has been ‘overwhelming’ says Joanne adding she is “thrilled to be bringing this newest version of the play home to Irish audiences now. It's so exciting.”

Eggsistentialism comes to The Source Arts Centre on Friday, November 8, 2019. Show begins at 8pm and tickets (€15) are on sale now from the box office.