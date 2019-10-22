Spooky Town returns to Fota Island Resort this Halloween

Fota Island Resort is inviting families from across Ireland to visit the neighbouring Spooky Town this Halloween.

Taking place from October 25 until October 31, the inhabitants of Spooky Town will bring the magic of Halloween, full of games and laughter where children will want to play with the monster under the bed.

Spooky Town is not your usual town. Its unusual inhabitants are the magical creatures and ghouls you find in storybooks. However, there have been some strange and spooky tricks being played on the town’s residents, and they cannot figure out what is going on. They need the help of the children who come to visit to solve the big mystery with the clues they will find along the way.

Spooky Town is ideal for children to embrace their Halloween spirit and meet all the fabulous Spookonians. Families will meet weird and wonderful characters along the way.

Fota Island Resort and Spooky Town will see over 18,000 visitors pass through the gates again this year. For locals and visitors travelling from across the country this midterm, Spooky Town is definitely the place to be. It promises a fantastical fun day out for the whole family, from the tiny baby boos to the moan and grown-ups. Guests will journey through the spooktacular town, meeting all the amazing characters along the way with tricks and treats at every turn.

“It’s a real pleasure to welcome Spooky Town back to Fota Island Resort this October,” says director of marketing Seamus Leahy. "There's lots of amazing characters waiting to meet the thousands of families who visit. We’ve some wonderful new additions to this year’s event, and Fota will be truly transformed into Cork’s best Spooky Town.”

Tickets for Spooky Town are on sale now. Contact Fota Island Resort on 021-4883700 and visit www.fotaisland.ie for more information.