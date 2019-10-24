Free magic show and family tour at Ormond Castle this weekend

Carrick-on-Suir's Ormond Castle is hosting a free magic show and free family tour this Bank Holiday Weekend.

The magic show suitable for children aged 4 -8 will take place at the Castle this Sunday, October 27 from 11am to 12noon.

And the free family tour of the Castle suitable for children aged 6 and over takes place at 2pm next Monday, October 28.

Children must be accompanied by an adult and advance booking is essential. You can book by telephoning the Castle at (051) 640787