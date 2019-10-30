The Backyard Band return to Thurles

The Backyard Band will make a welcome return to Hayes Hotel Thurles this weekend following a spellbinding performance at the venue earlier this year.

This group of musicians, including Brendan Ryder, seem to be going from strength to and their latest gig will certainly be no exception.

Brendan has recently penned some strong material including the groups current radio single Someone Like You.

If you haven’t seen Brendan on stage since Tweed and The Paddies, then don’t miss this opportunity to catch The Backyard Band Live in Hayes Hotel on Saturday, November 2.