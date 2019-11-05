Horse and Jockey singers return with variety concert

The Horse and Jockey Singers annual variety concert is now a well established event in the social and entertainment calendar, especially in mid Tipperary.

Since its inception about five years ago, it has attracted a loyal band of regular supporters, who wouldn’t miss it for the world and many see it as the beginning of the festivities of the Christmas season. Others point to the variety of entertainment that is on offer as audiences, over the years, have been enthralled by top class singers, dancers, choirs, soloists, musicians, not forgetting memorable recitations and sketches.

The variety concert has always supported charitable causes both local and national and this year is no exception as the Comfort Fund at Unit C of the Community Hospital of the Assumption will benefit from the proceeds.

This year’s programme is as attractive and varied as ever. The Doran family (pictured below) are back again on Saturday night, while the indomitable Jim O’ the Mill and family will entertain on Friday.



The singing of renowned soprano, Emma English, from Tipperary town will be a highlight of the evening. Rathdowney’s Mick Creagh is new to the bill but not to the stage as his one man show has played to packed houses already this year.

Multi All-Ireland winner, Noel Joyce is back by popular acclaim and his recitations will, no doubt, have the audience in stitches. The Presentation School dancers, recently returned from the stages of Nashville, Tennessee are eagerly anticipated as are the group of Harpers who have delighted us in the past.

New to the programme this year are Sonas from New Inn, the Ryan Girls, Cashel and the talented Cailínís. The ever popular Derrynaflan Male Choir has been busy rehearsing for the show.

The Horse and Jockey Singers are grateful for the wonderful support they have enjoyed in the past and are really looking forward to meeting old and new friends at the concert. The choir came into existence in September 2014 and comprises both male and female members.

Based at the Horse and Jockey Hotel, this fifty strong group, under the musical direction of Patrick Conlon and accompanied by Ann Marie Dwan has participated in many concerts and choral festivals.

The concerts take place on Friday November 22 and Saturday 23 at the Derrynaflan Theatre, Horse & Jockey Hotel.

Starting time is 8pm and tickets costing €20 are available from the hotel reception or from Connie O’Keeffe 087-6667988. Please support this deserving cause.