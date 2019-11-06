Tickets go on sale next week for Carrick-on-Suir drama group’s production of Gaslight

Tickets go on sale for Brewery Lane Drama Group’s upcoming play Gaslight next Wednesday, November 13.

Patrick Hamilton’s psychological thriller will be staged at Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre from Saturday, November 23 to Saturday, November 30.

The play's director is Roseanne Glascott and the cast includes Suzanne Dunne, Neil Bourke, Barry Comerford, Maria Clancy, Jacquie Ahern-Slater.

Tickets go on sale next Wednesday, November 13 in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall, New Street, which is open Monday to Friday from 9.30pm to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm. Call into the booking office or phone: 086 27 4736.

Tickets cost €15 and refreshments will be served at the interval.