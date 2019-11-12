Performance of Merry Go Round by South Tipperary Arts Centre

South Tipperary Arts Centre is staging a public performance of Catherine McVicker's forum theatre project, Merry Go Round, in the LIT Clonmel Digital Campus this Thursday, November 14 at 2pm, with free admission.

Merry Go Round was written by Catherine McVicker as part of the Rehearsing Change project funded by Creative Ireland.

Merry Go Round explores a young woman’s journey as she tries to deal with the sudden death of her father. Trying to keep everything together on the outside, she begins to feel overwhelmed. She struggles to attend her training course.

The roof over her head is at risk and financial disaster exacerbates everything.

Directed by Catherine McVicker, the cast includes Luna Kalo, Helena White, Fiona Kelly and Ciara Morrin.

The sound director is Maurice Caplice.

