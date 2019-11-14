What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on this Sunday night, November, 17 to Michael Cahill. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. The admission charge is just €9.

Dancing in Cappawhite Community Resource Centre on Saturday, November 23, music by Michael Collins, entry fee €10. All proceeds go to Moorhaven. Tickets from Cecilia & Patricia Walshe and Margaret O’Dwyer, Ironmills. You can also get your ticket at the door. Donations of buns, sponges or whatever will be gratefully appreciated. Spots too will be welcome for the raffle.

A fundraising social dance will take place , November 24 in the Scouts Hall Nenagh. Dancing from 9-12 to Footloose. Refreshments served on the night, spot prizes. Proceeds to the Motor Neurone Society.

A tea dance will take place in Drombane Hall on Friday, November 15. Music by Declan Aungier, from 9pm - 12.

Concert

Hermitage Green return to the Source Arts Centre Thurles after their sold-out Spring 2019 show in January 2020. The band will take to the stage on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 8pm. Tickets cost €25 and are available from the box office on 0504 90204.

The Horse and Jockey Singers annual variety concert is back by popular demand this November. The concerts take place on Friday November 22 and Saturday 23 at the Derrynaflan Theatre, Horse & Jockey Hotel. Starting time is 8pm and tickets costing €20 are available from the hotel reception or from Connie O’Keeffe 087-6667988.

Theatre

Brewery Lane Drama Group present the psychological thriller Gaslight at Carrick-on-Suir's Brewery Lane Theatre from Saturday, November 23 to Saturday, November 30.

Holycross/ Ballycahill Drama Group present Sive in Holycross Community Centre on Thursday 7, Friday 8 and Sunday 10 of November at 8.30pm.

Cappawhite Drama Group present The Country Boy in the Community Resource Centre on Thursday November 14, Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 at 8pm. The play is set in rural Ireland in the 1950’s and looks at emigration, family dynamics, love and loss. Tickets €15 from Costellos, McGraths, Ryan Centra or call 085-1535201.

Culture

Swan Lake is returning to The Source Arts Centre this December 1. Tickets cost €25/20 conc, €15 child under 16, Family ticket €70. Show starts at 7pm.