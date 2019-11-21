What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing

Dancing at the Racket Hall, Roscrea on Saturday, November 23 to Michael English. Doors open at 9pm. Tickets cost €15.

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Sunday night, December 1, to Pat Daly. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. Admission price is €9.

Concert

Now in its 12th record breaking year Christmas Crooners is jam packed with festive favourites including the Christmas hits of Bing Crosby, Nat King Cole and Frank Sinatra. This fantastic cast of West End singers are backed by the superb and talented swing band The Jazz- All-Stars and they perform over 30 well known Christmas hits. Christmas Crooners comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday, December 7 at 8pm. Tickets €20.

The children of Two Mile Borris NS will host the In Tune for Life Orchestra and the McGrath School of Dance for a Christmas Concert in The Dome on December 19 at 7:30pm. This promises to be a memorable night for our school, local community and wider Thurles area. Following on from their sell out performance with Phil Coulter in July, the In Tune for Life Orchestra will perform a range of Irish traditional music with the children of Two Mile Borris NS joining them for a range of festive hits on the night.

Drama

Lorrha Variety Group present the John B. Keane play ‘Sharon’s Grave’ for three nights, on November 22, 23 and 24 in Lorrha Community Hall. Directed by Phil Quigley, the doors open at 8pm. This year is booking only by phoning 087 1601946. Lines open 6pm to 9pm every evening. Adults €10, students €5.

On November 19 to 23, St. Mary's Choral Society, Clonmel will stage Dick Meany's Christmas pantomime Mother Goose. Evening performances will commence at 7.30pm with a matinée performance on Saturday 23 at 2.30pm. Tickets for evening performances are priced at €15 and €12 for the matinée performance. Family tickets are priced at €50 (four tickets).

Castleiney Drama Group present Pull the Other One in Castleiney Parish Hall on November 22, 23, 24. Tickets available in Nolan’s Shop Castleiney or by calling 086 3916365.

Event

Comedian and actor Pat Shortt is gearing up for a return to his native town of Thurles with a huge night of entertainment, comedy, and music as he pays tribute to the Tipperary senior hurling team on Saturday, December 14. Tickets are €40. Doors open at 7.30pm, with the show at starting at 8pm. More information at www.eventbrite.ie

Christmas

The Cloughjordan Christmas Festival will be launched on Sunday, December 8 with the switching on of the Christmas Lights at 5.30pm by members of the Tipperary hurling team. Proceedings commence at 5pm with a parade led by the local fire brigade followed by the children on their bikes, tractors, go-carts and prams. Prizes for the best turned out entrant in the parade.

Comedy

Street Performance World Champions, unlikely heroes of smash hit RIOT and Britain's Got Talent favourites, Lords of Strut deliver their greatest show to date at Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday, November 23 at 8pm. Tickets: €8/ family of four costs €28.