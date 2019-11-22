Multeen Players take to the stage with The Mating Season

The newly formed Multeen Players Drama Group will be performing Sam Crees hilarious comedy The Mating Season in Knockavilla Hall for a three night run on December 6, 7 and 8 at 8pm.

The Multeen Players are the first local drama group to put on a show in Knockavilla in over 40 years.

The Mating Season is a comedy in which widower Sid Gillespie, seeking to marry Stella Morley, attempts first to clear the way by matchmaking his two sons, and likewise sorting out housekeeper Mrs. Jamieson and his old uncle Fred.

Cast

Conor O'Mahony stars as Mervyn Gillespie, Kate Maher as Mrs Jamieson, Paul Maher as Fred Woods, Kieren Slattery as Sid Gillespie, Elaine Breen as Stella Morley, Jim O'Dwyer as Robin Gillespie, Karen Cummins as Vanessa Morley, Laura Cahill as Barbara Nixon, Zoe Curling as Helga Herdman and Fiona Kennedy as Violet Harris.

The play is being produced by the brilliant Jim Keane with the cast a mix of both experienced members and also some members giving their debut performances. This is a show not to be missed.

Tickets are available from Heffernans Shop and Butlers Centra in Dundrum or can be got by calling the booking number 0872465340.