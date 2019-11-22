Minor Monuments adds Thurles tour date

Set around a small family farm on the edge of a bog, a few miles from the river Shannon, Minor Monuments is a live audio-visual essay unfolding from the landscape of the Irish midlands.

Taking in the physical and philosophical power of sound and music, and the effects of Alzheimer’s disease on a family, Ian Maleney questions the nature of home, memory, and the complex nature of belonging. The show weaves live reading with voice recordings, music, the ambient sound of the landscape from Ian’s home place, and original film footage shot by Jamie Goldrick.

A thought-provoking and quietly devastating meditation on family and loss, Minor Monuments is a beautiful and unique literary experience.

This is the first show from the new arts publication and production company Holy Show. It’s based on the widely acclaimed book, Minor Monuments, published by the unstoppable hit-makers, Tramp Press.

Minor Monuments: a live audio-visual essay comes to The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Show begins at 8pm and patrons are advised to arrive at least 30 minutes before the show.

Tickets cost €12 with a concession rate of €10.

To book tickets call the box office on 0504 90204 or for further information visit thesourceartscentre.ie.