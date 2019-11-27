Sharon is Thurles bound in January 2020

Sharon Shannon has announced a concert at The Source Arts Centre this January, 2020.

With a career spanning 30 years, Sharon has recorded ten studio albums and three live concert DVD’s, collaborating with names including Willy Nelson, Bono, Johnny Depp and Shane Mc Gowan.

She has received many awards including being the youngest ever recipient of the Meteor Lifetime Achievement Awards in 2009.

Her trip to The Source will showcase music from her back catalogue, beginning in 1989 and running right through to the present day.

Sharon plays The Source Arts Centre, Thurles on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

Tickets cost €25. Time: 8pm.