What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing diary

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on Sunday, December 1 to Pat Daly. Dancing is from 8.30pm to 11.30pm with tea served at 10pm. Admission price is €9.

Social Dancing in Citeaux Hall, Roscrea, on Friday, November 29 at 9.30pm. Music by Tony Bird. Supper served. All welcome.

Music

Mike Denver brings his hit show to the Great Northern Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Tipperary town, on Thursday, November 28 8pm with special guest Trudi Lalor Tickets €30 at Hotel Tel. 062-33333 and Ticketmaster.ie

Renowned Sligo born singer Tommy Fleming has announced two special Christmas concerts this December in Tipperary performing at St Cronan's Church Roscrea on December 2 and at St Marys Church, Clonmel on December 3. Ticket information: Tickets for Tommy Flemings Roscrea concert are available from News & Views, Roscrea, and Roscrea Tourism Office or www.tommyfleming.net. Concert in Aid of Teach na Greine, Roscrea. Tickets for his Clonmel concert are available from Ely’s Centra, Clonmel, the Parochial Office at St Mary’s Church Irishtown, Clonmel or online www.tommyfleming. net or by calling 0872448520.

Drama

The newly formed Multeen Players Drama Group will be performing Sam Crees hilarious comedy The Mating Season in Knockavilla Hall for a three night run on December 6, 7 and 8 at 8pm. The play is being produced by the brilliant Jim Keane with the cast a mix of both experienced members and also some members giving their debut performances. This is a show not to be missed. Tickets are available from Heffernans Shop and Butlers Centra in Dundrum or can be got by calling the booking number 0872465340.