Spectacular concert in Two Mile Borris this December

Two Mile Borris National School, in association with the In Tune for Life Orchestra and the McGrath School of Irish Dance, will host an evening of traditional music and dance on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm in The Dome, Thurles. Tickets are priced at just €20 and all funds raised on the night will go towards Two Mile Borris NS.

The In Tune for Life Orchestra is co-ordinated by renowned traditional Irish musician, Ned Kelly from Ballycommon, Nenagh. Ned was recently announced as the upcoming recipient of the TG4 Gradam Ceoil Award for his Outstanding Contribution to traditional Irish music.

In Tune for Life Orchestra was set up in 2014. The orchestra held its first concert to raise funds for the Donal Walsh Foundation in University Concert Hall, Limerick.

The orchestra consists of young traditional musicians from all over Tipperary, with over 70 members. They have recently performed in France in September 2019. In July 2019 the orchestra played to a sell-out audience with the famous performer, Phil Coulter, in Nenagh.

Two Mile Borris NS prides itself on its musical, artistic and sporting achievements and are delighted to have the opportunity to share the stage with such renowned performers on the night. The students will perform a selection of Christmas hits and carols. All support for this event is greatly appreciated. It promises to be a night of entertainment for both young and old, and will be a perfect event to kick off the Christmas season.

Tickets can be purchased from the following retailers in Thurles – Bookworm, Boyles, Collab Hair Salon, The Mall Curios, MACE Loughnafulla, Two Mile Borris - Tullys, Corcorans, Bannons or Littleton – Margaret’s Salon.

Tickets are also available from Karen at 0504 44466 / 087 645 5677 or email office@scoil mochaomhog.ie or search for Two Mile Borris NS presents the In Tune for Life Orchestra on Facebook/ twitter @NaofaScoil.