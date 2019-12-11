Seskin Lane return to The Source with Christmas show

Seskin Lane make a welcome return to The Source Arts Centre Thurles this December with another adrenaline filled live show to kick off the festive proceedings.

Having sold out their previous three Christmas events, Seskin Lane bring their highly anticipated Christmas Show to The Source on Saturday, December 21. T

he Thurles based band create an atmosphere for family and friends to reunite and enjoy the Winter Solstice together. With a raft of great songs ready and waiting and some special guests, including Irish comedian and actor Joe Rooney who will be on hand for the night as event MC, it promises to be a night of festive cheer.

The band have had a jam packed year with appearances at the Trip to Tipp and Feile Beag as well as shows in Cork, Dublin and closer to home in Cashel.

This year also marked the release of their acclaimed single Wide Open Space and accompanying music video starring up and coming actress Aine Ryan from Upperchurch.

“Our Christmas show has become a place for people to meet up. We see people of all ages coming along; parents are bringing their kids, people living abroad that come home for a few days meeting up with friends, right up to people in their 70's and 80's,” says Seskin Lane founder Eoin Ryan Anthony who says the band are due to head back into the studio to continue recording in the New Year.

A number of special guests will also perform on the night including local Thurles band Mill Road and Paul Byrnes Jnr.

Tickets for this must see show are on sale now and cost €15. Show begins at 9pm.