New art exhibition unveiled at The Source

A new exhibition titled Changes has been unveiled at The Source Arts Centre Thurles runs from Friday, December 13 to Saturday, January 18.

This exhibition brings together a number of artists who began their artistic journey in Colaiste Mhuire Co-Ed, Thurles, pursuing a post-Leaving Cert course in Art and Design. They have since gone on to graduate from colleges across Ireland in many fields, including painting, sculpture, design, and animation.

The exhibition reflects the growth and evolution of these artists as they move from initial interest, to education to the post-education world of the arts and looks to identify and chart some of the paths and the allied practices they have taken in their chosen careers.

Artists include Padraig Leahy, Anne Deering, Daniel Ryan, Slainne Linnane and Frank Rafter.

Gallery times are: Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm and Saturdays from 2pm to 5pm.