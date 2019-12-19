What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing at Rackett Hall, Roscrea, St Stephen's night, Thursday, December 26, music by John Glenn & The Mighty Mainliners. Tickets €15. Doors open at 9pm.

Cloughjordan Drama Group present Don't dress for dinner written by Mark Camoletti. It will be staged in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan on the following dates: January 24, 25, 26, 29, 31 and February 1.

A tea dance will be held on Friday, December 20 in Drombane Hall. Music by Teddy and Cathal Barry from 9pm - 12. All welcome.

Foster & Allen perform in concert on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 8pm in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh. Tickets available now from 067 41111.

Irish pianist Máire Carroll is along the names added to the list of performers at St. Joseph’s Church Ballinree, Toomevara on December 21 and 22 for a wonderful night of classical music. The concert series will take place over two nights, December 21 and 22, at 8pm nightly. Tickets for this much anticipated show are available from Una's Flowers, Nenagh, Casey's Service Station, Toomevara or by calling Fran on 085 7079171.

One of Ireland's top entertainers, Mike Denver, will stop by the Templemore Arms Hotel on Friday, December 27. Denver plays the Templemore Arms Hotel on December 27 (for tickets call 0504 31423) and the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, February 6. Tickets on sale at hotel reception and Ticketmaster.ie.

Comedian David O’Doherty brings his new show made up of talking and songs played on the plastic keyboard he got for his confirmation to The Source Arts Centre on Friday, January 31 at 8pm. Tickets cost €20/ 18.