Santa's Sensory Grotto opens for Tipperary children this Saturday

Get in the Christmas spirit at Santa's Sensory Grotto in South Tipperary Arts Centre this Saturday, December 21.

Santa's Sensory Grotto is designed for children with sensory needs. Enjoy the festive holiday season in a quiet, non-threatening environment from 12-5pm.

Due to limited capacity at this free event, booking is essential. Contact South Tipperary Arts Centre at 1 Nelson Street, Clonmel, on 052-6127877 or email info@ southtippartscentre.ie.