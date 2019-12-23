COMEDY
Neil Delamere returns to The Source Thurles
Offaly funnyman Neil Delamere makes a welcome return to The Source on December 28
One of Ireland's top comedians is back by popular demand at the Source Arts Centre this December.
Offaly born comedian Neil Delamere makes a welcome return to The Source with his lightning quick, sharp as a tack and riotously funny show End of Watch that is sure to have audiences rolling in their seats.
As Delamere says: “Time waits for no man, especially one that is trying to buy a watch. Things always get complicated.”
One of the top acts working in the Irish comedy scene today, Delamere is well-known to audiences for his regular television appearance on RTE and the BBC, as well as his sell-out, stand-up tours.
With stellar reviews as well as a number of platinum-selling DVDs under his belt, Delamere has turned his attention to comedy documentaries, writing and presenting IFTA Award- and Celtic Media Award-winning TV programmes on the Vikings and St. Patrick.
Neil Delamere presents his show End of Watch at The Source Arts Centre on Saturday, December 28 at 8pm.
Tickets cost €25 and are on sale now from The Source box office on 0504 90204 or online via thesourceartscentre.ie.
