What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Dancing at Rackett Hall, Roscrea, St Stephen's night, Thursday, December 26, music by John Glenn & The Mighty Mainliners. Tickets €15. Doors open at 9pm.

Cloughjordan Drama Group present Don't dress for dinner written by Mark Camoletti in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan on the following dates: January 24, 25, 26, 29, 31 and February 1.

Dancing in The Premier Ballroom Thurles on New Years Eve, Tuesday, December 31 to Checkers. Dancing is from 9pm to 12.15am and the admission is €10. This will most likely be the final social dance in The Premier Ballroom. Thanks to all those who supported these social dances over the past 31 years.

Gortahoola Racquetball Club is having it's annual dance in Coffey's, Stouke, on Saturday, December 28. Kenny Ryder is playing. It is the clubs main source of fundraising and they would be very grateful of your support. Tickets cost €5 each.

Don't miss the Magic of the Drifters at Nenagh Arts Centre on Friday, January 31, 2020. This fabulous vocal group relives the magic of that splendid era breathing new life into fabulous songs such Saturday Night at the Movies, Under the Boardwalk, Save the Last Dance and My Girl etc. Show begins at 8pm and tickets cost €25.

Upperchurch/ Drombane’s Christmas Charity fundraiser, The Moher Hill 7km walk or run, takes place on Sunday, December 29 from Upperchurch Village. The fundraiser is in aid of Scoil Aonghusa Cashel.

Award winning Wicklow songstress Luan Parle comes to Nenagh Arts Centre in 2020 as part of a nationwide tour marking the release of her forthcoming new album. Concert on Friday, May 22 at 8pm. Tickets €16 from www.nenagharts.com.