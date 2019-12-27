Thurles band Mill Road EP launch

Thurles indie band Mill Road release their debut EP at The Source, showcasing an eclectic mix of original songs on Saturday, March 21, 2020

Featuring Ciara O'Brien (vocals/ bass guitar), Kate Byrne (drums), James Butler (rhythm guitar) and Adam Tracey (lead guitar), the band have built up a sizeable following in the Tipperary area over the last year and are now releasing this EP in a physical CD format and across all streaming platforms to showcase their music and expand their audience.

The show at the Source will feature the collection of new songs as well as some live favourites.

A support act will also perform on the night.

Tickets cost €10 advance booking/ €15 on the night. Show begins at 8pm.