What's on: Tipperary going out guide

A tea dance will take place in Drombane Hall on Friday, January 3. Music by Patrick O'Sullivan from 9pm to 12. Wishing everyone a happy New Year.

Cloughjordan Drama Group are hosting Tipp FM's Down your way on January 7 in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan at 7.30pm. This is a community celebration and everyone is welcome. The evening will record the show with Eamon O'Dwyer and then continue with music and song with local musicians and singers. Feel free to bring your own instrument and join in the craic. Looking forward to seeing you there on the night. Cloughjordan Drama Group present Don't dress for dinner written by Mark Camoletti in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan on the following dates: January 24, 25, 26, 29, 31 and February 1.

Award winning Wicklow songstress Luan Parle comes to Nenagh Arts Centre in 2020 as part of a nationwide tour marking the release of her forthcoming new album. Concert on Friday, May 22 at 8pm. Tickets €16 from www.nenagharts.com.

Foster and Allen play the Abbey Court Hotel Nenagh on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 8pm.

Mike Denver is set to take to the stage in the Clonmel Park Hotel on Thursday, February 6 to perform a selection of his best known songs that is sure to have audiences singing along. For ticket information please call 052 6188700.

Following its sell out performance, the spectacular show A Salute to the Crooners featuring Dave Lawlor, makes a welcome return to Brú Ború Theatre Cashel on Saturday January 1. Be spellbound as one of Ireland’s greatest singers pay tribute to the songs of Frank Sinatra, Andy Williams, Nat King Cole and Elvis Presley among many others. Concert takes place on Saturday, January 18 at 8pm.