New theatre coming to Nenagh Arts Centre

Created by and starring Rose Henderson and Pat Nolan, Take Off Your Cornflakes, tells the story of Tom and Trish who have recently celebrated their Silver Wedding Anniversary.

However things change when Tom wakes up with a strange woman beside him who tells him she’s his wife. What will Trish do when she realises the person she loves is losing his mind?

Faced with life-changing challenges, Trish has to make a choice, which she does, armed only with humour, music and love.

Originally developed for Fishamble’s Show in a Bag, Take Off Your Cornflakes is a funny, tender heart-warming joy, with Dad jokes so bad you’ll break your heart laughing.

Take Off Your Cornflakes comes to Nenagh Arts Centre on Saturday February 22 at 8pm. Tickets €16 / €14.