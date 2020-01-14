Tipperary mother stars on RTÉ series The Style Counsellors with Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson

A Tipperary woman will star in a new factual entertainment series on RTÉ One this Tuesday.

The Style Counsellors sees two of Ireland’s leading style and beauty social media stars, Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson, join forces to help people who have lost their fashion compass.

Borrisoleigh mother-of-four Laura Donnelly separated two years ago and needed to find a job. "I started volunteering with the NCBI in Thurles and now I manage both shops in the town," Laura tells TipperaryLive.ie.

"I was living in stripes and had lost my fashion sense. When I saw an ad on Facebook to take part in The Style Counsellors, I jumped at it."

Eileen Smith and Suzanne Jackson travelled to Tipperary on a mission to help Laura redisocver her fashion mojo. "We filmed at the shop in Thurles and at my home, and it was brilliant. We also went shopping in Kilkenny and chose four outfits. The ladies were so lovely and were a pleasure to work with. I'm shopping differently now and have regained my love for fashion," Laura smiles.

Check out Laura's big reveal on RTÉ One tonight at 8.30pm.