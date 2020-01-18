The Boatmen of Clonmel art trail will showcase town's heritage at Tipperary festival

Clonmel Junction Arts Festival, in partnership with Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, will host an Information Day on Saturday January 25 at the museum in Clonmel on a new project, The Boatmen of Clonmel.

The project is a centrepiece of the 2020 Clonmel Junction Arts Festival (which runs from July 4-12) and will create an imaginative link with Clonmel’s heritage, bringing to life the stories and people behind that heritage.

The Boatmen Art Trail will exhibit river and boat-related material from the Tipperary Museum of Hidden History collection, with artists’ responses to that material, to be exhibited along the Suir at a range of locations, both interior and exterior.

The Arts Festival, in partnership with Tipperary Museum of Hidden History, is calling on artists to submit proposals for the Boatmen of Clonmel Art Trail, a collection of temporary public art installations at a selection of locations along the River Suir in Clonmel.

Five artists will be selected to create temporary installations to be exhibited in Clonmel for the period of the festival and, if suitable, for the summer period.

Successful candidates will receive an artist’s fee, production budget, publicity, invigilation and other supports.

Artists are also asked to include in their proposal an outreach aspect which considers different audiences/communities of interest, such as but not limited to events, workshops, talks, performances and accompanying texts.

The deadline for submissions is Thursday February 20 at 5pm.

The Information Day at the museum on Saturday, January 25 will take place from 10am to 1pm with a display of relevant material and a series of talks, in order to provide context to artists interested in submitting, and to answer any questions that they may have.

The artefacts display will be open to any interested members of the public in the afternoon.The talks will be on the River Suir and its Biodiversity, River Suir and its Industrial Heritage and an artist’s experience on responding to an artefact.

Submissions are free, and guidelines and submission forms will be available from January 25 at the Museum or online at www.junctionfestival.com.

For further information, contact artistic director Cliona Maher at director@junctionfestival.com

For more What's On in Tipperary read Jake Carter will perform in Fethard for horse rescue group