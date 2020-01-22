What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Declan Nerney plays the Racket Hall Hotel on Saturday, January 25 at 9pm. Tickets cost €15.

Thurles CBS present The Greatest Show in the Premier Hall on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night 23-25. Tickets cost €15 for adults and €10 for students and OAPs and can be purchased on eventbrite.ie or by visiting the box office in the school. For more information call 089 2415414.

Live music at The Arch Bar this Friday night with Caley Maher, Saturday night with Acousticats and Sunday Trad session kicks off at 7pm.

Cloughjordan Drama Group will stage the opening night of their 54th annual production ‘Don't Dress For Dinner’ in the Parochial Hall, Cloughjordan on this Friday, January 24 at 8pm. The proceeds of the opening night will be donated to the Down Syndrome Tipperary Branch. The production will conclude on Saturday, February 1.

Mellow Tones Choir rehearsals will resume for the Mellow Tones Female Voices Choir on this Wednesday, January 22 at 8pm in the Methodist Hall, Cloughjordan. New members welcome.

Jake Carter will perform a one off intimate concert in The Abymill Theatre, Fethard on Saturday, March 7 at 8pm in aid of Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue. Tickets cost €25. Don’t delay as tickets are limited. For booking information call Anne on 086 0834208.

Pat Shortt performs live at the Racket Hall Country House Hotel on February 7, 2020. Tickets are available from hotel reception on 0505 21748 or from Ticketmaster. Doors open at 7.30pm and show starts at 8pm.



Tipperary Panto Society present their production of Alice in Wonderland from January 22 to 25 in Tipperary Excel. Tickets on sale now by calling 062 80520.

Comedian David O'Doherty hits The Source Arts Centre on Friday, January 31. Tickets cost €20/18.

Clonmel World Music is back in Raheen House Hotel to present a very fine seven-piece Irish band from Co. Meath called Pilgrim St. on Saturday night January 25. Tickets from Marian’s Bookshop, O’ Connell Street, Clonmel, or Gerry Lawless on 086-3389619.