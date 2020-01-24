Documentary Land Without God screening at The Source

Critically acclaimed documentary Land Without God will be screened at The Source Arts Centre on Wednesday, January 29.

The film follows writer, Gerard Mannix Flynn, together with generations of his family who for the first time, speak openly together about their childhood traumatic experience of being removed from the family home and being incarcerated in children’s homes and industrial institutions run by religious catholic orders.

Land Without God documentary screening takes place at The Source Arts Centre Thurles on Wednesday, January 29 at 8pm.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with directors Mannix Flynn and Maedhbh McMahon.

Tickets €9/5.