The Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit will provide free heart health checks in County Tipperary this February.

The unit will be in Mullinahone on February 11 from 11am to 3pm, Clonmel on February 12 from 10am to 5pm, Thurles on February 13 from 10am to 5pm and Cahir on February 14 from 10am to 2pm.

Nurses will offer locals a blood pressure check, a pulse check, heart health information and lifestyle advice in the unit’s professional consultation rooms.

80% of premature heart disease and stroke is preventable, so it is important that the public take the opportunity to receive their free check and advice when the Mobile Health Unit visits their locality. This year, the total number of people in Ireland with high blood pressure is predicted to be more than 1.2 million, so the Irish Heart Foundation is urging people in Tipperary and nearby to avail of the quick and non-invasive free heart health check and to pop into the Mobile Health Unit on its visit to Mullinahone, Clonmel, Thurles and Cahir.

Speaking ahead of the visit, Irish Heart Foundation health check manager Marese Damery says: “The Irish Heart Foundation has a long-standing commitment to creating public awareness about the increased risk high blood pressure has on your heart health. High blood pressure is one of the main risk factors for heart disease and stroke in Ireland. It is a symptomless killer, but once identified it is very manageable. Through the Mobile Health Unit’s heart health check, we would like the public to know what their blood pressure is and know that a normal blood pressure reading is around 120 over 80.”