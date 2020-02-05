Nenagh Players to stage Roddy Doyle comedy

The Nenagh Players are currently deep in rehearsal under the direction of Donal Bray for the hilariously funny Brownbread from internationally renowned Roddy Doyle.

Brownbread is set in the North Dublin suburb of Barrytown and follows the lives of three young men who accidentally find a gun and with nothing better to do, they kidnap the Bishop.

They soon find themselves under siege in one of the lad’s family home, a corporation house, first by the gardai, then by the American Marines sent by the President of the USA as the bishop has an American Passport.

They soon realise their great adventure was nothing more than a massive mistake.

A definite date for your diary, it is guaranteed to be a great night of entertainment in true Roddy Doyle style with lots of laughs.

Nenagh Players will present Brownbread in Nenagh Arts Centre from Wednesday, February 26 to Sunday, March 1 at 8pm each night.