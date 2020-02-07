Dance to a different beat at The Source

The Source Arts Centre is set to play host to a troupe of top international and Irish dancers to present IN LiMBO, a wonderful new take on Irish step dancing, this February.

IN LiMBO introduces the audience to another possibility within a dance form that they thought they already knew.

Sitting in between the two worlds of traditional and contemporary dance, IN LiMBO seeks to answer the questions - what is Irish dance and where is it going?

Four live musicians and six dancers have taken the basics of what makes Irish dancing so attractive and have translated it into a new but still recognizable language of music and dance.

IN LiMBO choreographer Kristyn Fontanella believes that many Irish dancers shy away from questioning the established norms of their dance form.

Originally from Connecticut in the United States, Fontanella is a highly acclaimed and sought-after dancer and choreographer and also teaches on the MA and BA Dance programmes at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick.

IN LiMBO takes audiences on a journey where few have gone with Irish dancing. The performance will take place on Tuesday, February 11 at 8pm. Tickets cost €12.

For more information and to book your tickets please see www.thesourceartscentre.ie or call the box office on 0504 90204.