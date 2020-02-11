Lucien Freud documentary to be screened at Nenagh Arts Centre

Exhibition On Screen - Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait, which will be screened at Nenagh Arts Centre this Tuesday, January 11, is first of four screenings offering a cinematic journey into the personal and creative lives of history’s best-loved artists.

Exhibition On Screen’s intensely compelling film on Lucian Freud reveals the life and work of a modern master though a unique exhibition of his self-portraits at the Royal Academy of Arts, London.

The film journeys through this landmark exhibition in which Freud turns his critical eye firmly on himself. Notoriety followed the grandson of Sigmund Freud: he was a key figure in London’s radical post-war art scene and his work reveals a great story to be enjoyed on the big screen.

With insight and commentary by the exhibition curators, this remarkable film is a must-see for anyone interested in discovering more about the man behind the some of the most talked about portraits in modern art history and, more broadly, the London art world.

Contact Nenagh Arts Centre box office on 067-34400 for bookings and details.