What's on: Tipperary going out guide

The 2019 winner of RTE’s Dancing with the Stars Jake Carter will play a special one off concert in aid of Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue and Sanctuary this March. The rising pop star from Liverpool Jake Carter hits the Abymill Theatre, Fethard on Saturday, March 7 at 8pm in aid of the Mullinahone animal rescue. Tickets cost €25 and are available by calling 086 0834208.

Live music at the Arch Bar, Liberty Square Thurles on Friday, February 14 with Caley Maher. Saturday night with Sons of Guns and Sunday trad session kicks off at 7pm.

The cast of Tipperary Musical Society’s production of The Wedding Singer are making their final preparations before taking to the stage for a six-night run from Monday, February 17 to Saturday 22. Tickets on sale now from Tipperary Excel at 062 80520. Stalls €20, Balcony €15.

Nenagh Players will present Brownbread in Nenagh Arts Centre from Wednesday, February 26 to Sunday, March 1 at 8pm each night.

Totally Tina tribute act comes to Clonmel’s Hotel Minella on Saturday, March 7. Tickets cost €30 and are on sale now from hotel reception on 052 612 2388. Doors open at 8pm.

Ned Lowry's Tractor & Car Run will take place on Sunday, February 16. Registration in Holycross village from 11.45am to 12.30pm. €20 per vehicle. Leaving at 1pm sharp, arriving in Simon's Bar Clonoulty. Come and see Ned's recently restored David Brown tractor, facilitated by Clonoulty Rossmore Vintage Club. All proceeds will go to St. Annes Ward, Beaumont Hospital, Milford Care Centre and the Hope Foundation (Maeve Mockler's Calcutta Trip). Contact Maeve Mockler 083 8255740, TJ Donnelly 087 9855745 or Eamon Lowry 087 7076151.

Ardcroney Players will present Moll written by John B Keane in Ardcroney Hall on Friday 21, Saturday 22, Sunday 23, Wednesday 26, Friday 28 and Saturday 29, February.

Aine Ryan’s Paddy Goes to Petra comes to The Source on Saturday, February 29. Tickets cost €15/13 conc.