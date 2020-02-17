Tipperary kids planning a 'real treat' musical at Clonmel school

Preparations are well underway at St. Mary’s CBS in Clonmel, County Tipperary, for the musical production of Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

The unmissable production will take place at St. Mary’s Church on March 5 and and 6 at 8pm nightly. It promises to be a very enjoyable show and is suitable for all ages. It follows on from previous successful productions of The Lion King and Godspell.

"The boys have been very busy in rehearsals since Christmas and are now putting the finishing touches on what promises to be a real treat," a school spokesperson says.

Peter Carrol, Luke Morrison and Keenan Scully play Joesph and the Narrators

"Joseph’s Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a well-known tale that follows the journey of a dreamer. Set in biblical times, the story is about Joseph, his father Jacob, his 11 brothers and his coat of many colours. With lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd-Webber, this all singing and all dancing Bible story with classic hits Any Dream Will Do and Close Every Door is one of the most enduring shows of all time. This irresistible family musical about the trials and triumphs of Israel’s favourite son should not be missed."

Tickets at €10 for adults and €5 for children are available from the school office on 052-6121594 or on the door each night. Early booking is advisable to avoid disappointment.

Cillian Flavin and Cian Mahadevaiah play the Butler and the Baker