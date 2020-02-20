What's on: Tipperary going out guide

Philosophy lecture series takes place on Saturday, February 22 at 10.30am in the Tipperary Museum, Clonmel. Adm: €10. For bookings contact 07 61 06 5254

Jake Carter will play the Abymill Theatre, Fethard on Saturday, March 7 at 8pm in aid of Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue. Tickets cost €25 and are available by calling 086 0834208.

Tea Dance in Upperchurch on Friday, February 21 in Drombane Hall from 9pm to 12.

Tractor Run in aid of Motor Neuron Research and Upperchurch Drombane Development on Sunday, March 8.



Ardcroney Players will present Moll written by John B Keane in Ardcroney Hall on Friday 21, Saturday 22, Sunday 23, Wednesday 26, Friday 28 and Saturday 29, February.

A Living Will makes a much anticipated return to the Brú Ború Theatre, Cashel on Friday, February 21 and Saturday 22 at 8pm nightly. This gripping debut drama by local playwright and director Jim Keane is a classic Irish tragedy and has already enthralled hundreds of audience members. Tickets €15 from 062 61122.

Aine Ryan’s latest play Paddy Goes to Petra will premier on Saturday, February 29 at 8pm at The Source, Thurles. Tickets (€15/€13). Call 0504 90204 or visit www.thesourcearts centre.ie

Nenagh Players present the hilarious Brownbread, directed by Donal Bray at Nenagh Arts Centre, from Wednesday, February 26 to Sunday, March 1. Tickets €16/13 for performances February 27 to March 1. Contact Nenagh Arts Centre on 06734400 or visit the website www.nenagharts.com for more information.

Live music at the Arch Bar, Thurles on Friday, February 21 with Dave Slattery, Saturday night with Rick and Mac, Sunday trad session kicks off at 7pm.

Join John McNichol at the Racket Hall Hotel, Roscrea on March 7. Doors open at 9pm and tickets cost €15. Michael English plays the Racket Hall on March 28. Tickets €15.