Mick O’Dea art exhibition at The Source Thurles

Clare born artist Mick O’Dea will exhibit paintings from his latest collection depicting the War of Independence at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles running from March 6 to 18.

The works, created from 2010 to the present, include some large-scale newly created pieces and some which haven’t been exhibited previously.

The exhibition will be officially opened on Thursday, March 5 by Pat Shortt at 7.30pm and all are welcome to attend.

O’ Dea studied at the National College of Art and Design Dublin and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Winchester School of Art in Barcelona where he was awarded a Masters in European Fine Art.

He lectured at NCAD for sixteen years up to 1999 and has acted as an external assessor and lecturer in Art Colleges and Universities in the USA, UK and Ireland.

O’Dea has had numerous exhibitions and has participated in a wide range of artists residencies in Ireland, the USA and Europe.

The Source Gallery opening times are Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5pm and Saturday from 2pm to 5pm. Call 0504 90340 for more information.