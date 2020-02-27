Singers wanted for new Dementia Friendly choir in Tipperary

Dementia Friendly Thurles is inviting members of the public to join its newly developed singing group.

The singing group is designed for people affected by Dementia, as well as their caregivers and loved ones/ friends with the intention of delivering support in relationships and connections, whilst enjoying the benefits of bringing people together within the community in a fun, invigorating way through music.

Even if you think you can’t sing, come anyway! No music experience is needed as full guidance will be given by the group director, Liz Powell, and supported by a team of volunteers, members of Thurles Men’s Shed and Dementia Champions Ursula, Jennifer and Mags.

We will be beginning on Friday March 6 from 2pm until 3.30pm at the C ommunity Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles. The singing group will meet on Fridays, 2pm until 3.30pm on the following dates:

March: March 6, 13, 20, 27

April: April 3 and 24

May: May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

All are welcome. Further information is available from 086 8381818.