Top picks from Tipperary Libraries online service

BorrowBox eBook recommendation:



Life Of Pi by Yann Martel

After the tragic sinking of a cargo ship, a solitary lifeboat remains bobbing on the wild, blue Pacific. The only survivors from the wreck are a sixteen year-old boy named Pi, a hyena, a zebra (with a broken leg), a female orang-utan – and a 450-pound Royal Bengal tiger. The scene is set for one of the most extraordinary and best-loved works of fiction in recent years.

eAudioBook recommendation:

Room by Emma Donoghue

Read by Ellen Archer, Michal Friedman, Suzanne Toren and Robert Petkoff.

The story of a mother, her son, a locked room and the outside world It's Jack's birthday, and he's excited about turning five. Jack lives with his Ma in Room, which has a locked door and a skylight, and measures 11 feet by 11 feet.

He loves watching TV, and the cartoon characters he calls friends, but he knows that nothing he sees on screen is truly real - only him, Ma and the things in Room. Until the day Ma admits that there's a world outside. Told in Jack's voice, Room is the story of a mother and son whose love lets them survive the impossible.

Unsentimental and sometimes funny, devastating yet uplifting, Room by Emma Donoghue is a novel like no other.

15 Minutes to Happiness: Easy, Everyday Exercises to Help You Be the Best You Can Be by Richard Nicholls

Find your happier self and be the best you can be with Richard Nicholls, the new expert of self-help.

Through his incredibly popular podcast, Motivate Yourself, registered psychotherapist Richard Nicholls set out to cut through some of the myths and misconceptions about self-help and offer effective solutions to real-life problems.

Nicholls looks at the science behind what works and what doesn't when it comes to making ourselves happy. He discusses how little changes to our thoughts, emotions, lifestyle, attitude, self-esteem, health and social interaction can dramatically improve our lives and includes easy 15 minute tasks to integrate into your day that are proven to help with happiness and well-being.

eMagazines

Many of us are discovering culinary skills we never knew we had these days – are, at least, enjoying the work of those that have! RBDigital Magazines have dozens of food and cookery titles to help you explore more.

Download the April edition of BBC Good Food Magazine for some eggs-traordinary inspiration. There are thousands of eMagazine titles available on RBDigital, covering a wide range of topics from celebrity gossip to world economics. Have a browse through lgma.rbdigitalglobal.com .

Universal Class

If you’ve time on your hands and want to put it to the best use possible, why not start a top class online course? Universal Class has over 500 courses to offer, covering a wide range of academic and leisure disciplines, from psychology to photography. Log on to universalclass.com to see what’s on offer. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

Aromatherapy 101

Have you always wanted to learn the secrets of how to blend ingredients and make your own bath and massage oils, or hand and face lotions, or room refreshers and potpourri?

Then this is the class for you! This is a self-paced beginner's course demystifying aromatherapy and showing you many ways to add fragrance to your life. You'll gain enough knowledge to start trying some simple blends and the courage to experiment with creating your own unique blends.If you're interested in alternative medicine, cooking (sensory recipes), gardening, cosmetics, your home environment, starting down the road to becoming an aromatherapist, or adding to your salon or spa business, you'll find a treasure load of information in this course.

Eva’s Journey by Judi Curtin

Rich, spoilt, high-maintenance Eva Gordon likes fancy, sophisticated things so when her parents sell their holiday home and their expensive car Eva can’t understand why.

But when Eva’s dad loses his job and she has to move house and change schools, she realises life has changed for good. She’s determined to hate her new life, until a chance visit to a fortune teller gives her the idea that doing good may help her to get her old life back. Eva (with the help of her friend Victoria) starts to help all around her, whether they want it or not!

Kids’ eAudioBook recommendation: Wed Wabbit, written and read by Lissa Evans

Wed Wabbit is an adventure story about friendship, danger and the terror of never being able to get back home again. And it's funny. It's seriously funny.

You're called Fidge and you're nearly 11. You've been hurled into a strange world. You have three companions: two are unbelievably weird and the third is your awful cousin Graham. You have to solve a series of nearly impossible clues. And the whole situation – the whole, entire thing – is your fault.

